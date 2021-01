Canada retail sales rose 1.3% mom to CAD 55.2B in November, well above expectation of 0.0% mom/ That’s the seventh consecutive monthly gain, led by sales at food and beverage stores, along with an uptick in e-commerce sales. Ex-auto sales rose 2.1% mom, above expectation of 0.3% mom.

Sales were up in 7 of 11 subsectors, representing 53.4% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales rose 1.2% in November.

Full release here.