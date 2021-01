Gold weakened mildly following Dollar’s strength but still stays above 1832.40 support. Outlook is unchanged that price actions from 1810.07 is seen as a corrective move, even though another rise cannot be ruled out. Firm break of 1832.40 will bring retest of 1810.07. Break will resume whole fall from 1959.10.

The decline from 1959.16 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 2075.18. Deeper fall is expected through 1764.31 before completing the pattern.