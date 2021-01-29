Fri, Jan 29, 2021 @ 10:25 GMT
Home Live Comments France GDP dropped -1.3% qoq in Q4 on lockdown and curfews

France GDP dropped -1.3% qoq in Q4 on lockdown and curfews

By ActionForex.com

France GDP contracted -1.3% qoq in Q4, better than expectation of -3.9% qoq. GDP was -5% below its level a year ago. Insee said that “the loss of activity this quarter was marked by the lockdown in effect from the end of October to mid-December and by the curfews put in place during the months of October and December”. Over the full 2020, GDP dropped -8.3%.

Looking at some details, household consumption dropped -5.4%. Gross fixed capital formation grew 2.4%. Total domestic demand dropped -2.7%. Exports 4.8%, more than imports’s 1.3%. Foreign trade made a positive contribution to GDP growth, added 0.9%. Change in inventories also made a positive contribution by 0.4%.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.