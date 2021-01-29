France GDP dropped -1.3% qoq in Q4 on lockdown and curfews

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

France GDP contracted -1.3% qoq in Q4, better than expectation of -3.9% qoq. GDP was -5% below its level a year ago. Insee said that “the loss of activity this quarter was marked by the lockdown in effect from the end of October to mid-December and by the curfews put in place during the months of October and December”. Over the full 2020, GDP dropped -8.3%.

Looking at some details, household consumption dropped -5.4%. Gross fixed capital formation grew 2.4%. Total domestic demand dropped -2.7%. Exports 4.8%, more than imports’s 1.3%. Foreign trade made a positive contribution to GDP growth, added 0.9%. Change in inventories also made a positive contribution by 0.4%.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.