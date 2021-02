Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said the US is “still in the depths of a recession” and he hoped, “over the course of the spring we’re really talking about a significant recovery.”

“The first thing we can do is do everything in our power to get back to full employment as quickly as possible,” he added.” “I don’t want to say that the burden is all on monetary policy. Most of the burden is actually on fiscal policy when interest rates are as low as they are.”