RBA Governor Philip Lowe told a parliamentary committee that the central bank was committed to do “everything it reasonably can” to to push the unemployment rate lower and drive wages growth higher. However, even in the most optimistic scenario, inflation won’t be back to its target band before 2023.

“The cash rate will be maintained at 10 basis points for as long as is necessary,” Lowe added. “Interest rates are going to be low for quite a while yet.”