WTI continues up trend on supply cut and recovery hope, on track to 58.26

WTI crude oil’s up trend continues and hits as high as 57.37 so far. Oil is now back at pre-pandemic level, partly supported by Saudi Arabia’s move on extra supply cuts in February and March. Traders are also betting on a strong recovery ahead with mass vaccine rolls out.

WTI is on track to 100% projection of 47.24 to 53.92 from 51.58 at 58.26. Reaction to this projection level will indicate the underlying momentum for further upside acceleration. Sustained break would likely bring even quicker rally to 161.8% projection at 62.38.

Break of 56.38 minor support will bring some consolidations. But wouldn’t be any change in the up trend as long as 53.92 resistance turned support holds.