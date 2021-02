Eurozone GDP contracted -0.6% qoq in Q4, following the strong rebound of 12.4% qoq in Q3. EU GDP contracted -0.4% in Q4, following 11.5% qoq growth in Q3. For 2020, annual contraction in Eurozone GDP was at -6.8%, and -6.4% for EU. Eurozone employment rose 0.3% qoq while EU employment also rose 0.3% qoq.

