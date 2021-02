US Q4 GDP growth was revised up to 4.1% annualized, according to the second estimate. That compared to Q3’s 33.4% annualized growth.

The increase in real GDP reflected increases in exports, non-residential fixed investment, PCE, residential fixed investment, and private inventory investment that were partly offset by decreases in state and local government spending and federal government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.

Full release here.