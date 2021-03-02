Tue, Mar 02, 2021 @ 14:12 GMT
Canada GDP grew 0.1% mom in Dec, advanced information points to 0.5% mom rise in Jan

Canada GDP grew 0.1% mom in December, matched expectations, following 0.8% mom rise in November. That’s the eighth consecutive monthly increase. Still total economic activity was about -3% below February’s pre-pandemic level. Goods-producing industries were up 0.6% mom while services-producing industries edged down -0.1% mom. 12 of 20 industrial sectors grew in the month.

At the same time, advanced information indicates an approximate 0.5% mom increase in real GDP in January. The wholesale trade, manufacturing and construction sectors led the increase while retail trade declined.

