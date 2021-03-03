Eurozone PPI at 1.4% mom, 0.0% yoy in Jan

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PPI came in at 1.4% mom, 0.0% yoy in January, versus expectation of 1.0% mom, -0.4% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 3.5% mom in the energy sector, by 1.2% mom for intermediate goods, by 0.4% mom for capital goods and for durable consumer goods and by 0.1% mom for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.8% mom.

EU PPI came in at 1.4% mom, 0.0% yoy. For the month, the industrial producer prices increased in all Member States for which data are available. The highest increases were recorded in Ireland (+10.0% mom), Spain (+3.4% mom) and Denmark (+3.3% mom).

