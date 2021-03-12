Fri, Mar 12, 2021 @ 06:50 GMT
Japan business conditions deteriorated sharply in Q1, no material improvement expected in...

Japan business conditions deteriorated sharply in Q1, no material improvement expected in Q2

By ActionForex.com

According to the Ministry of Finance’s latest survey, business conditions in Japan deteriorated drastically in Q1. The Large manufacturing business survey index (BSI) tumbled from 21.6 to 1.6. Large non-manufacturing BSI turned negative from 6.7 to -7.4. Large all industries BSI also turned negative from 11.6 to -4.5.

Outlook is for Q2 is not expected to improve much, with large manufacturing, large non-manufacturing and large all industries at 2.5. Some improvements could be seen in Q3, with large manufacturing outlook at 9.3, but still way off Q4’s number. Large non-manufacturing Q3 outlook rose to 6.0. Large all industries Q3 outlook rose to 7.1.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

