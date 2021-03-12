Japan business conditions deteriorated sharply in Q1, no material improvement expected in Q2

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the Ministry of Finance’s latest survey, business conditions in Japan deteriorated drastically in Q1. The Large manufacturing business survey index (BSI) tumbled from 21.6 to 1.6. Large non-manufacturing BSI turned negative from 6.7 to -7.4. Large all industries BSI also turned negative from 11.6 to -4.5.

Outlook is for Q2 is not expected to improve much, with large manufacturing, large non-manufacturing and large all industries at 2.5. Some improvements could be seen in Q3, with large manufacturing outlook at 9.3, but still way off Q4’s number. Large non-manufacturing Q3 outlook rose to 6.0. Large all industries Q3 outlook rose to 7.1.

