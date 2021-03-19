US 10-year yield accelerates up again, targeting 2% next

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Selloff in US treasuries was again the major theme in the markets overnight. Both 10- and 30-year yield jumped sharply and closed at the highest level since the pandemic. Fed was clear that it’s not going to tweak its asset purchases for now, and gave a nod to the rise in yields. Investors were betting on improving outlook and the return of inflation through this year’s transitory spike.

The upside re-acceleration in 10-year yield suggests that it will likely have a take on resistance zone around 2% level, between 1.971 and 61.8% retracement of 3.248 to 0.398 at 2.159 , before forming a top. This will remain the favored case as long as TNX stays above 1.578 support.

30-year yield is ahead of 10-year yield in the development. TYX has taken out corresponding resistance zone with yesterday’s rise. That is, 2.443 resistance and 61.8% retracement of 3.455 to 0.837 at 2.455. We might further rise in TYX if it could sustain above the current this resistance zone. Though, long term channel resistance at around 3% should cap upside.