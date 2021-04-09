Fri, Apr 09, 2021 @ 03:44 GMT
Home Live Comments Australia AiG services rose to 58.7 in Mar, highest since Jun 2018

Australia AiG services rose to 58.7 in Mar, highest since Jun 2018

By ActionForex.com

Australia Performance of Services Index rose 2.9 pts to 58.7 in March. That’s the highest monthly result since June 2018. All five services sectors indicated “strong rates of recovery”. Four activity indicators – sales, new orders, stocks and deliveries – showed “robust recovery”. However, Employment index indicated “stably or mildly decreasing employment”.

Ai Group Chief Executive, Innes Willox, said: “While areas of vulnerability clearly remain, the strong lift in new orders is an encouraging sign that the services sector as a whole is well positioned to work through the winding down of fiscal stimulus in the next few months.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.