Australia employment grew 70.7k in March, double of expectation of 35.0k. However, growth was mainly driven by part-time jobs, which increased 91.5k to 4.20m. Full-time jobs contracted by -20.8k to 8.87m. Unemployment rate dropped to 5.6%, down from 5.8%, better than expectation of 5.7%. participation rate rose 0.2% to 66.3%, a record high. Monthly hours worked rose 2.2% mom or 38m hours, back to pre-pandemic levels.

Full release here.