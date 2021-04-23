Australia PMI composite rose to record 58.8 in Apr, strong start to Q2

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia PMI Manufacturing rose to 59.6 in April, up from 56.8. PMI Services rose to 58.6, up from 55.5. PMI Composite rose to 58.8, up from 55.5. All three indexes were at record highs.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said: “Australia’s private sector started the second quarter on a strong footing, with growth of output accelerating for the second time in a row to the steepest on record as sales were boosted by improved market confidence due to a reduction in the negative impact of COVID-19.

“The stronger growth momentum filtered through to the labour market… The overall degree of business sentiment improved from March’s seven-month low and was above its average… Ongoing supply-chain disruptions continued to exert upward pressure on inflation. The flash results highlighted the steepest increases in both input costs and selling charges since the inception of the survey.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.