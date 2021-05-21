Bundesbank: German services second should increase again significantly

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany’s Bundesbank said in its monthly report, “as soon as the corona protective measures are gradually loosened, activity in the service areas affected should increase again significantly.”

Also, “as in the summer quarter of 2020, private consumption should recover quickly as soon as the restrictions are broadly and sustainably withdrawn”.

“The industry is benefiting from strong demand, even if production is likely to be slowed down by bottlenecks in preliminary products in the near future,” it added.

Full release here.