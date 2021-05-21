Fri, May 21, 2021 @ 12:30 GMT
Home Live Comments Bundesbank: German services second should increase again significantly

Bundesbank: German services second should increase again significantly

By ActionForex.com

Germany’s Bundesbank said in its monthly report, “as soon as the corona protective measures are gradually loosened, activity in the service areas affected should increase again significantly.”

Also, “as in the summer quarter of 2020, private consumption should recover quickly as soon as the restrictions are broadly and sustainably withdrawn”.

“The industry is benefiting from strong demand, even if production is likely to be slowed down by bottlenecks in preliminary products in the near future,” it added.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.