Mon, May 24, 2021 @ 16:30 GMT
BoJ Kuroda: We’re beginning to see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel

In a speech, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said “we are beginning to see the light at the end of this pandemic tunnel, but the light does not clearly reveal the shape of the society and economy we are approaching”.

“Given the considerable uncertainty we face, it is only natural that we will have different views on the relative importance of the issues involved and the direction our discussions should take.”

For the time being, we do not have to agree on all the details; the important thing is for participants from central banks, international institutions, and academia to present their views and share their ideas.

