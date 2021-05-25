Tue, May 25, 2021 @ 19:58 GMT
US consumer confidence dropped slightly to 117.2, but remain resilient as vaccination...

US consumer confidence dropped slightly to 117.2, but remain resilient as vaccination rates climb

By ActionForex.com

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index dropped slightly to 117.2 in May, down from 117.5, below expectation of 119.9. Present Situation Index rose from 131.9 to 144.3. Expectations Index dropped from 107.9 to 99.1.

“After rebounding sharply in recent months, U.S. consumer confidence was essentially unchanged in May,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.

“Consumers’ assessment of present-day conditions improved, suggesting economic growth remains robust in Q2. However, consumers’ short-term optimism retreated, prompted by expectations of decelerating growth and softening labor market conditions in the months ahead.

“Consumers were also less upbeat this month about their income prospects—a reflection, perhaps, of both rising inflation expectations and a waning of further government support until expanded Child Tax Credit payments begin reaching parents in July.

“Overall, consumers remain optimistic, and confidence should remain resilient in the short term, as vaccination rates climb, COVID-19 cases decline further, and the economy fully reopens.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

