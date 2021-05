France household consumption expenditure dropped -8.3% mom in April. The decline was mainly due to manufactured goods purchases (–18.9%), during the third lockdown. Energy expenditure dropped slightly by -0.6%. Food consumption dropped -0.2%. Spending was -9.5% below its average level in Q4, 2019.

Also released, CPI came in at 0.3% mom, 1.8% yoy in May, matched expectations. GDP dropped slightly by -0.1% qoq in Q1. It stood -4.7% below prepandemic level in Q4 2019.