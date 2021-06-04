Fed Kaplan: It’s wiser sooner rather than later to discuss tapering

Fri, Jun 04, 2021 @ 05:11 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan reiterated that ” it would be wiser sooner rather than later to begin discussions about adjusting our purchases with a view to taking the foot off the accelerator gently, gradually, so we can avoid having to depress the brake down the road.”

“At this stage, as it’s clear we are weathering the pandemic and making progress, I don’t think the housing market needs the level of support that the Fed is currently providing,” he added. “I would love to see sooner rather than later a discussion of the efficacy, for example, of those mortgage purchases.”

 

