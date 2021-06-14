Bitcoin extending rebound, on track to 43967 target

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin jumped over the weekend and breached 39481 resistance today. The strong support from 4 hour 55 EMA affirms near term bullishness. The development also affirms our view that whole decline from 64828 has completed with five waves down to 31073 (with the last as a failure fifth).

Near term outlook will now stay bullish as long as 35816 support holds. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 64828 to 31073 at 43967 at least. It’s a bit early. But we’d pencil in the prospect for further rise to 61.8% retracement at 51933.