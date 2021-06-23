Australia goods export hits new record, led by China and Hong Kong

According to preliminary estimate, Australia exports of goods rose 11.0% mom to AUD 39.2B in May. Imports of goods rose 1.0% mom to AUD 25.9B. Goods trade surplus widened to AUD 13.3B, from AUD 9.7B. That’s a record trade surplus as iron ore, together with strong coal and meat exports, has helped boost total exports to a new record high
Exports to China jumped AUD 2271m or 16%, to Hong Kong by AUD 622m or 69%, to Singapore by 133m or 9%. Exports to Japan dropped AUD 160m or -4%, to South Korea by AUD 280m or -11%.