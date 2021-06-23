Wed, Jun 23, 2021 @ 05:40 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAustralia goods export hits new record, led by China and Hong Kong

Australia goods export hits new record, led by China and Hong Kong

By ActionForex.com

According to preliminary estimate, Australia exports of goods rose 11.0% mom to AUD 39.2B in May. Imports of goods rose 1.0% mom to AUD 25.9B. Goods trade surplus widened to AUD 13.3B, from AUD 9.7B. That’s a record trade surplus as iron ore, together with strong coal and meat exports, has helped boost total exports to a new record high

Exports to China jumped AUD 2271m or 16%, to Hong Kong by AUD 622m or 69%, to Singapore by 133m or 9%. Exports to Japan dropped AUD 160m or -4%, to South Korea by AUD 280m or -11%.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.