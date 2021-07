US CPI rose 0.9% mom in June, well above expectation of 0.5% mom. That’s the largest monthly rise since June 2008. CPI core rose 0.9% mom, also above expectation of 0.5% mom.

Over the last 12 months, headline CPI accelerated to 5.4% yoy, up from 4.0% yoy, above expectation of 4.9% yoy. That’s the highest annual rate since August 2008. CPI core jumped to 4.5% yoy, up from 3.8% yoy, above expectation of 4.0% yoy.

Full release here.