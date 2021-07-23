Australia PMI composite dropped to 45.2, growth streak brought to a halt

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia PMI Manufacturing dropped from 58.6 to 56.8 in July, a 4-month low. PMI Services dropped from 56.8 to 44.2, a 14-month low. PMI Composite dropped from 56.7 to 45.2, also a 14-month low.

Jingyi Pan, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said: “Latest indications from the IHS Markit Flash Australia Composite PMI suggested that Australia’s growth streak had been brought to a halt in July, and perhaps no surprise given the renewed lockdowns aimed to bring the COVID-19 situation under control.”

Full release here.