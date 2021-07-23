UK retail sales rose 0.5% mom in Jun, boosted by Euro 2020 start

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK retail sales rose 0.5% mom in June, matched expectations. Sales were up 9.5% comparing to pre-pandemic level in February 2020. ONS said, “the largest contribution to the monthly increase in June 2021 came from food stores where sales volumes rose by 4.2%, with anecdotal evidence suggesting these increased sales may be linked with the start of the Euro 2020 football championship.”

The volume of sales for the three months to June was 12.2% higher than in the previous three months. That’s driven in large part of particularly strong sales in April.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.