Wed, Jul 28, 2021 @ 00:51 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS consumer confidence rose to 129.1 in Jul, highest since Feb 2020

US consumer confidence rose to 129.1 in Jul, highest since Feb 2020

By ActionForex.com

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence rose to 129.1 in July, up from 128.9, above expectation of 123.9. Present Situation index rose from 159.6 to 160.3. Expectations index ticked lower from 108.5 to 108.4.

Consumer confidence was flat in July but remains at its highest level since February 2020 (132.6),” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “Consumers’ appraisal of present-day conditions held steady, suggesting economic growth in Q3 is off to a strong start. Consumers’ optimism about the short-term outlook didn’t waver, and they continued to expect that business conditions, jobs, and personal financial prospects will improve. Short-term inflation expectations eased slightly but remained elevated. Spending intentions picked up in July, with a larger percentage of consumers saying they planned to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances in the coming months. Thus, consumer spending should continue to support robust economic growth in the second half of 2021.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Making Use of Your Demo Account

Treat Trading Like a Business

Forex Algorithmic Trading

Five Tips on Choosing a Forex Signals Provider

A Trade or a Gamble?

Is it Real to Earn on Forex Without Investments?

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.