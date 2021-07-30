Fri, Jul 30, 2021 @ 08:45 GMT
Germany GDP grew 1.5% qoq in Q2, -3.4% below pre-pandemic level

Germany GDP grew 1.5% qoq in Q2, -3.4% below pre-pandemic level

Germany GDP grew 1.5% qoq in Q2, below expectation of 2.0% qoq. Comparing to Q2 2020, GDP was up a price-adjusted 9.6% and a a price- and calendar-adjusted 9.2%. GDP was still -3.4% lower compared to Q2 2019, before the pandemic.

Destatis said, “after the coronavirus crisis had caused another decline in economic performance at the beginning of 2021 (-2.1% in the first quarter, according to most recent calculations), the German economy recovered in the second quarter. This was mainly due to higher household and government final consumption expenditure.”

