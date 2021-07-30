Germany GDP grew 1.5% qoq in Q2, -3.4% below pre-pandemic level

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany GDP grew 1.5% qoq in Q2, below expectation of 2.0% qoq. Comparing to Q2 2020, GDP was up a price-adjusted 9.6% and a a price- and calendar-adjusted 9.2%. GDP was still -3.4% lower compared to Q2 2019, before the pandemic.

Destatis said, “after the coronavirus crisis had caused another decline in economic performance at the beginning of 2021 (-2.1% in the first quarter, according to most recent calculations), the German economy recovered in the second quarter. This was mainly due to higher household and government final consumption expenditure.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.