Germany GDP grew 1.5% qoq in Q2, -3.4% below pre-pandemic level

Germany GDP grew 1.5% qoq in Q2, below expectation of 2.0% qoq. Comparing to Q2 2020, GDP was up a price-adjusted 9.6% and a a price- and calendar-adjusted 9.2%. GDP was still -3.4% lower compared to Q2 2019, before the pandemic.

Destatis said, “after the coronavirus crisis had caused another decline in economic performance at the beginning of 2021 (-2.1% in the first quarter, according to most recent calculations), the German economy recovered in the second quarter. This was mainly due to higher household and government final consumption expenditure.”

Full release here.