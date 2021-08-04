Wed, Aug 04, 2021 @ 06:35 GMT
New Zealand unemployment rate dropped to 4.0%

New Zealand employment rose 1.0% in Q2, above expectation of 0.7%. It’s also the lowest since Q4 2019. Employment rate rose 0.5% to 67.6%. Unemployment rate dropped from 4.6% to 4.0%, much better than expectation of 4.5%. Labor force participation rate rose 0.1% to 70.5%. Labor cost index rose 0.9% qoq, above expectation of 0.7% qoq.

“The fall in unemployment is largely in line with other labour market indicators, including declining numbers of benefit recipients and increased job vacancies, and recent media reports of labour shortages and skills mismatches,” work, wealth, and wellbeing statistics senior manager Sean Broughton said.

