China Caixin PMI services rose to 54.9, but still faces enormous downward pressure

China Caixin PMI Services rose from 50.3 to 54.9 in July, well above expectation of 54.9. PMI Composite rose from 50.6 to 53.1.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “As the July surveys of Caixin China PMIs were conducted after the epidemic in Guangdong province was brought under control, and before Covid-19 resurged in Jiangsu province, the services sector expanded rapidly, though the manufacturing sector was slightly weaker.

The resurgence of the epidemic in some parts of China at the end of July is expected to hurt August’s PMI readings. China’s official second-quarter economic figures were in line with expectations, but the Caixin China PMIs in July suggest that the economic recovery is not on sure footing. The economy still faces enormous downward pressure, and we need to ensure business owners remain confident.”

