US ADP employment grew just 330k, uneven progress slowed

US ADP employment grew just 330k in July, well below expectation of 680k. By company size, small businesses added 91k jobs, medium businesses 132k, large businesses 106k. By sector, goods-producing job grew 12k while service-providing jobs rose 318k.

“The labor market recovery continues to exhibit uneven progress, but progress nonetheless. July payroll data reports a marked slowdown from the second quarter pace in jobs growth,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP.

“For the fifth straight month the leisure and hospitality sector is the fastest growing industry, though gains have softened. The slowdown in the recovery has also impacted companies of all sizes. Bottlenecks in hiring continue to hold back stronger gains, particularly in light of new COVID-19 concerns tied to viral variants. These barriers should ebb in coming months, with stronger monthly gains ahead as a result.”

