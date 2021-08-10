Australia NAB business confidence dropped to -8, conditions dropped to 11

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia NAB business confidence dropped sharply from 11 to -8 in July. Business conditions dropped form 25 to 11. Looking at some details, trading conditions dropped form 32 to 12. Profitability conditions dropped from 25 to 6. Employment conditions dropped from 18 to 10.

NAB said: “The continuing lockdown in NSW and the briefer periods of disruption across a number of other states saw a further deterioration in activity in the business sector in July… Confidence took a big hit in the month with optimism collapsing on the back of ongoing restrictions.”

“It is now widely expected that we will see a negative print for GDP in Q3. However, we know that once restrictions are removed that the economy has tended to rebound relatively quickly. We will continue to track the survey very closely for an indication of just how quickly that happens – particularly forward orders and capacity utilisation as we assess how the disruption has fed into expansion plans as conditions bounce back”

