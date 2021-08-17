UK unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in Jun, employment rate rose to 75.1

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK unemployment rate dropped slightly to 4.7% in the three months to June, down from 4.8%, better than expectation of 4.8%. That’s still 0.8% higher than before the pandemic, but -0.2% lower than the previous quarter. Employment rate was estimated at 75.1%, up 0.3% by the quarter, but still at -1.5% lower than before the pandemic.

ONS said: “The quarterly increase in employment was mainly driven by an increase in the number of full-time workers, which reached its highest level since before the start of the pandemic. While the number of people working part-time has decreased during the pandemic, in April to June 2021 there was the first quarterly increase in people working part-time since February to April 2020”.

Average earnings including bonus rose 8.8% 3moy, versus expectation of 8.7%. Average earnings excluding bonus rose 7.4% 3moy, matched expectations. In July, claimant count dropped -7.8k.

