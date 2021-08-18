Australia leading index dropped to 1.3 in Jul, still consistent with above trend growth

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia Westpac-MI leading index dropped from 1.36% to 1.30% in July. The index is still consistent with above trend growth over the next 3 to 9 months. Nevertheless, Westpac also said, “no Leading Index can accurately predict the impact of sudden virus lockdowns, although the direct effects of measures will start to become more apparent in the August Index.”

Also, with the deteriorating outlook in New South Wales and Melbourne due to lockdowns, West pact has revised down Q3 GDP forecast to a contraction of -2.6%, to be followed by 2.6% growth in Q4, and very strong growth of 5.0% in 2022.

Westpac added that RBA would likely to “take the same approach” as August in September meeting. That is, there would be no response to the current lockdown risks. However, it added, “we certainly cannot rule out a policy change in September especially if, as we assess, developments have raised some questions as to the vulnerability and timing of the expected recovery.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.