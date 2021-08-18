Fed Powell: People and businesses have improvised and learned to adapt to COVID

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said yesterday that “it’s not yet clear whether the Delta strain will have important effects on the economy; we’ll have to see about that.” While COVID is “still with us,” he said, “people and businesses have improvised and learned to adapt.”

The pandemic is “still casting a shadow on economic activity. We cannot declare victory yet,” Powell said. But “many companies … have adapted their business models to the new world,”

Separately, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said it’s “reasonable” to start tapering later this year. “There’s a lot of public discussion about, will it be at the end of this year, will it be the beginning of next year: Those seem like reasonable ranges of deliberation, but ultimately it will be driven by the data,” he added.

