Fed Powell: People and businesses have improvised and learned to adapt to COVID

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said yesterday that “it’s not yet clear whether the Delta strain will have important effects on the economy; we’ll have to see about that.” While COVID is “still with us,” he said, “people and businesses have improvised and learned to adapt.”
The pandemic is “still casting a shadow on economic activity. We cannot declare victory yet,” Powell said. But “many companies … have adapted their business models to the new world,”
Separately, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said it’s “reasonable” to start tapering later this year. “There’s a lot of public discussion about, will it be at the end of this year, will it be the beginning of next year: Those seem like reasonable ranges of deliberation, but ultimately it will be driven by the data,” he added.