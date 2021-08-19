Thu, Aug 19, 2021 @ 09:25 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Lane explains three conditions for rate hike

ECB Lane explains three conditions for rate hike

By ActionForex.com

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane explained a a blog post the three key conditions for lifting interest rates, as reflected in the latest forward guidance.

The first condition “until we see inflation reaching two per cent well ahead of the end of our projection horizon” provides reassurance that the convergence of inflation towards the new target should be sufficiently advanced and mature at the time of policy rate lift off. It helps to “hedge monetary policy against the risk of reacting to forecast errors”.

The second condition expects inflation to stay at 2%  “durably for the rest of the projection horizon”. It “telegraphs that reaching the inflation target should be lasting.”

The third condition  “progress in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with inflation stabilising at two per cent over the medium term” signals that policy rates should not be lifted unless underlying inflation is also judged to have made satisfactory progress towards the target.

Lane further explained that “underlying inflation” is a broad concept and refers to the persistent component of inflation that filters out short-lived, reversible movements in the inflation rate and provides the best guide to the medium-term inflation developments

Also, the sentence that the forward guidance “may also imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderately above target” makes explicit that rate forward guidance that is committed to avoiding premature tightening.

Full blog post here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Forex Trading Psychology

Using a Multi-Timeframe Approach

Forex Day Trading Strategies and Tips

Simplify Your Trading with Bollinger Bands

Accept Losses and Become a Consistent Trader

A Trade or a Gamble?

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.