UK retail sales dropped -2.5% mom in July, well below expectation of 0.4% mom. Ex-fuel sales dropped -2.4% mom. Over the last 12 months, retail sales rose 2.4% yoy, below expectation of 6.4% yoy. Ex-fuel sales rose 1.8% yoy.

Retail sales volumes over the last three months were up 11.1% on a year earlier.

