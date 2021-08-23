Bundesbank: Output to rise sharply in summer

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the monthly report, Bundesbank said German economic output is “likely to rise sharply in summer 2021”, more strongly than in Spring. Industry was unable to take advantage of the growth in Q2 due to increased delivery bottlenecks. But there are initial signs that these delivery bottlenecks are “at least not worsening”. It remains to be seen if GDP could reach pre-crisis level in Summer or not until Autumn.

Inflation is expected to continue to rise in Germany, but then “decrease noticeably again at the beginning of 2022”, as the base effect will then no longer apply. Though, inflation could still be over 2% until mid-2022.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>