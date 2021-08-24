New Zealand retail sales rose 3.3% qoq in Q2, above expectations

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand retail sales volume rose 3.3% qoq in Q2, above expectation of 2.0% qoq. 11 of 15 industries reported growth, and the largest increases were in electrical and electronic goods retailing (up 6.9%), food and beverage services (up 5.6%), motor vehicle and parts retailing (up 3.1%), pharmaceutical and other store-based retailing (up 7.5%), and accommodation (up 11.4%).

“Most retail industries saw increases in spending, with rises across all regions. Spending on big ticket items such as electrical goods, housewares, and vehicles was a priority for many consumers during this June quarter,” retail trade manager Sue Chapman said.

Full release here.