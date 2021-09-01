Australia AiG manufacturing dropped sharply to 51.6 on lockdowns

Wed, Sep 01, 2021 @ 05:57 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Australia AiG Performance of Manufacturing dropped sharply from 60.8 to 51.6 in August. Looking at some more details, production dropped from -11.6 pts to 50.2. Employment dropped -9.4 to 51.4. New orders dropped -5.4 to 57.1. Supplier deliveries dropped -18.3 to 41.3. Exports dropped -8.5 to 45.1.

Ai Group Chief Executive Innes Willox said: “August saw a steep retreat from the healthy expansion in manufacturing performance that has characterised most of this year. Lockdowns across the country, particularly in NSW and Victoria were the major detractor from performance with ongoing strength outside of these states sufficiently strong to maintain the national performance in positive territory (although by a slim margin).

