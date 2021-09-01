China Caixin PMI manufacturing dropped to 49.2, Covid-19 resurgence a severe challenge

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China Caixin PMI Manufacturing dropped to 49.2 in August, down from 50.3, below expectation of 50.2. That’s the first contraction reading since April 2020. Caixin said output and new orders both declined modestly. Supply chain delays worsened amid uptick on COVID-19 cases. Companies trimmed purchasing activity and stagging levels.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “The latest Covid-19 resurgence has posed a severe challenge to the economic normalization that began in the second quarter of last year… Official economic indicators for July were worse than the market expected, indicating mounting downward pressure on economic growth. Authorities need to take a holistic view and balance containing Covid-19, stabilizing the job market, and maintaining stability in supply and prices.”

Full release here.