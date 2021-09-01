Wed, Sep 01, 2021 @ 15:47 GMT
HomeLive CommentsISM manufacturing rose to 59.9, corresponds to 4.8% annualized GDP growth

ISM manufacturing rose to 59.9, corresponds to 4.8% annualized GDP growth

By ActionForex.com

US ISM Manufacturing PMI rose from 59.5 to 59.9 in August, above expectation of 58.6. Looking at some more details, new orders rose from 64.9 to 66.7. Production rose form 58.4 to 60.0. However, employment dropped from 52.9 to 49.0. Prices dropped from 85.7 to 79.4.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Manufacturing PMI and the overall economy indicates that the Manufacturing PMI for August (59.9 percent) corresponds to a 4.8-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.