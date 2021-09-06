UK PMI construction dropped to 55.2 in Aug, begins to feel the impact of supply chain disruption

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Construction dropped to 55.2 in August, down from July’s 58.7, below expectation of 56.9. Markit said new order growth eased to a five-month low. All three monitored segments recorded softer rise in activity. But rise in input prices was second-fastest amid severe supply chain disruption.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit: “Evidence that the UK construction sector began to feel the impact of ongoing supply chain disruption was widespread midway through the third quarter of 2021. Growth rates for overall activity as well as the three monitored subsectors eased further from the recent highs earlier in the summer. Similarly, new business inflows have continued to increase at a marked pace, yet even here the rate of growth has eased to a five-month low.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.