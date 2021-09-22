Fed dot plot shows more member favor rate hike in 2022

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In Fed’s new median economic projections, comparing to June’s projection, the outlook in 2021 looks weaker with lower GDP growth projection, and higher unemployment rate and core PCE inflation. But a stronger bounce back is projected in 2022.

Meanwhile, the median projection now shows 1 rate hike in 2022. In the dot plot, 9 members penciled in one hike or more in 2022, versus 8 members expecting no change.

GDP growth:

2021 downgraded from 7.0% to 5.9%

2022 upgraded from 3.3% to 3.8%

2023 upgraded from 2.4% to 2.5%

2024 at 2.0% (new)

Unemployment rate:

2021 raised from 4.5% to 4.8%

2022 unchanged at 3.8%

2023 unchanged at 3.5%

2024 at 3.5% (new).

Core PCE inflation:

2021 upgraded from 3.0% to 3.7%

2022 raised from 2.1% to 2.3%

2023 rased from 2.1% to 2.2%

2024 at 2.1% (new)

Federal funds rate:

2021 unchanged at 0.1%

2022 raised form 0.1% to 0.3%

2023 raised from 0.6% to 1.0%

Full projections here.