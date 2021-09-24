UK Gfk consumer confidence dropped to -13 in Sep, consumers slamming on the brakes

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK Gfk consumer confidence dropped from -8 to -13 in September, with all measures down. In particular, general economic situation over the next 12 months dropped sharply from -6 to -16.

Joe Staton, Client Strategy Director GfK, comments: “On the back of concerns about rising prices for fuel and food, the growth in headline inflation, tax hikes, empty shelves and the end of the furlough scheme, September sees consumers slamming on the brakes as those already in economic hardship anticipate a potential cost of living crisis.

