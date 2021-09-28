ECB Lagarde: Key challenge is not to overreact to transitory supply shocks

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a speech, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “the key challenge is to ensure that we do not overreact to transitory supply shocks that have no bearing on the medium term, while also nurturing the positive demand forces that could durably lift inflation towards our 2% inflation target.”

And, “once the pandemic emergency comes to an end – which is drawing closer – our forward guidance on rates as well as purchases under the asset purchase programme will ensure that monetary policy remains supportive of the timely attainment of our medium-term 2% target.”

Full speech here.

