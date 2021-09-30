Japan industrial production dropped -3.2% mom in Aug, auto production shrank

Thu, Sep 30, 2021 @ 04:58 GMT
Japan industrial production dropped -3.2% mom in August, worse than expectation of -0.5% mom. Production in auto dropped -15.2% mom as affected by global semiconductor shortage and factory shutdowns in Southeast Asia. Output of electrical machinery and information and communication electronics equipment also dropped -10.6% mom.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry downgraded the assessment of industrial production, and said recovery “has paused. Nevertheless, based on a poll of manufacturers, production is expected to rise 0.2% mom in September and then 6.8% mom in October.

Also released, retail sales dropped -3.2% yoy in August, versus expectation of -1.3% yoy. That’s the first decline in six months.

