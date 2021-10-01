BoJ opinions: No significant change in the situation in Japan

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the Summary of Opinions of BoJ’s September 21-22 meeting, it’s noted, “since there is no significant change in the situation in Japan where economic activity, such as of firms, has been supported by accommodative financial conditions, it is appropriate for the Bank to maintain the current monetary policy measures”.

One opinion also noted, “although financial markets have been stable on the whole, it is necessary to be vigilant in closely monitoring economic and financial developments, including the impact of developments in the Chinese real estate sector on global financial markets, and be ready to respond promptly if necessary.”

Full Summary of Opinions here.

