UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 57.1, descending towards a bout of stagflation

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 57.1 in September, down from August’s 60.3. Markit said output and new orders rose at slowest rates since February. New export business fell for the first time in eight months.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, said: “The September PMI highlights the risk of the UK descending towards a bout of ‘stagflation’, as growth of manufacturing output and new orders eased sharply while input costs and selling prices continued to surge higher…. With little sign of resolution to these issues, manufacturers, especially smaller firms with lower market power or capacity flexibility, will continue to be buffeted by these headwinds for the foreseeable future, hinting at a tough autumn and winter ahead for many firms.”

