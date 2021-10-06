RBNZ hikes OCR to 0.50%, maintains hawkish bias

Wed, Oct 06, 2021 @ 04:43 GMT
By ActionForex.com

RBNZ raised the Official Cash Rate by 25bps to 0.50% as widely expected, as “it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment.” It maintains a hawkish bias and said, “further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time, with future moves contingent on the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment.”

In the accompany statement, it’s noted that current COVID-19-related restrictions “have not materially changed the medium-term outlook” for inflation and employment. Capacity pressures “remain evident” and economic data highlighted that the economy “has been performing strongly in aggregate”. Headline CPI is expected to rise above 4% in the near term before returning towards 2% target midpoint over the medium term.

