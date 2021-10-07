ECB Stournaras: Speculation of 2023 rate hike is not in accordance with our forward guidance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras told Bloomberg TV that speculations for a first hike around mid-2023 are “not in accordance with our forward guidance”. He added that the central bank will try to avoid any disruption after the end of the PEPP.

“Asset purchases aim at favorable financing conditions, at smooth transition of monetary policy to prevent any kind of fragmentation in jurisdictions in the euro area,” Stournaras said. “I’m sure that the Governing Council will continue to aim at this.”

Stournaras also said Eurozone is “not in the same position” as the US on inflation. He said, “the inflation forecasts are lower for the euro zone than in the U.S. and in the U.K. It’s natural that we’re in a different phase of monetary policy.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Separately, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said he expected inflation to fall back below 2% within a year.